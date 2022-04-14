DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.20 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

