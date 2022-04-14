Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of BNL opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.