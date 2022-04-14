Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 18,272 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.