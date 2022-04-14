Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bruker by 798.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

