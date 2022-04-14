Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

