Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 249,264 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $353.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.41. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

