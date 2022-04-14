Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,610,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.