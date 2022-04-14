Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.90. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.