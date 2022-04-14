Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,880,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

