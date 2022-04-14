Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.23 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

