BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of BL opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

