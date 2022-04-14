Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,201 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 14.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop stock opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of -1.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

