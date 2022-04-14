SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SSRM stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.33.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

