Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,409 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

