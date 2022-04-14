Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

