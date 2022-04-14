Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

