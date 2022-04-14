Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,628 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.