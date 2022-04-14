Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,467 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

