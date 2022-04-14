Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,102 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $294.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.85. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

