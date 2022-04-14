Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.38 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

