D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

