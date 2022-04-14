Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 13,504 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.