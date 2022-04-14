Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 13,504 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $15.37.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

