1,067 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $3,724,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.79. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

