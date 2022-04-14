Cwm LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

