Cwm LLC Takes $218,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.