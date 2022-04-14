D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,109 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.