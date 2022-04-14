Cwm LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $26,258,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

OSK stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

