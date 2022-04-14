Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

