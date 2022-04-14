Cwm LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,983 shares of company stock worth $22,050,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

ZM opened at $114.89 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

