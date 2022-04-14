Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16,829.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMBL opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

