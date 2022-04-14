Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.41 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

