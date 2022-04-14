Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

