Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,221 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

