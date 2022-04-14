Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CAR opened at $269.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $212.89.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

