Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 862,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

