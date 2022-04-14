Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,909 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 51job by 46.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in 51job by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 51job in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

