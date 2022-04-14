Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $98.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

