iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $582,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ INDY opened at $46.09 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.