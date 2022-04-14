Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,979 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 96,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

