Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,009 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NCLH stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

