Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

