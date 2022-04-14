Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.