Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,929 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.77 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

