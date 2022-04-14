Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average is $226.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

