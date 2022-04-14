Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,012 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

