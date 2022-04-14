GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of GMS worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GMS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 2,295.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

GMS opened at $49.13 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

