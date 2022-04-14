Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

