Comparing First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Busey and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Busey currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Bank7 has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than Bank7.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Busey pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Bank7 has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Busey and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $431.60 million 3.11 $123.45 million $2.21 10.98 Bank7 $58.54 million 3.40 $23.16 million $2.54 8.62

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Busey has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 28.60% 10.42% 1.12% Bank7 39.56% 19.76% 2.02%

Summary

Bank7 beats First Busey on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset management, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and professional farm management services; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment technology solutions through its payment platform, such as walk-in payment processing for customers at retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions; customer service payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered to automated clearing house network; money management and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing to make payments by mail, as well as provides tools related to billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company has 46 banking centers in Illinois; 8 in Missouri; 3 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Bank7 (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

