StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $31.00. StepStone Group shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 331 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,339 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

