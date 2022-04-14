Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,215 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

